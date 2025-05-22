Indian-origin woman wearing lehenga turns heads in Paris metro: 'Wasn't ready for desi baddie'

The bold loook has earned praise across the internet.(Instagram/boho_gram)

An Indian-origin digital content creator went viral after she shared a video of herself inside a train in Paris, wearing a stunning Indian lehenga and glam makeup to match the outfit. Nivya, an architect living in Paris, shared the video and stunned her followers with her bold and majestic look.

In the video shared on Instagram, Nivya sits inside the Paris metro train while wearing her grand ensemble: a gold-embroidered terracotta lehenga with seeshphools, maangtika, nath, jhumkas, and long necklaces. Her hands are adorned with haathphools and bangles to perfectly match her ensemble. But what sticks out the most is her bedazzled sunglasses, adding to the confident poise of her look.

"Lehenga in the metro? Because why not? Paris needed some spice today. Would you wear a lehenga on public transport? Be honest," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Her "desi baddie" look earned her praise from social media users who were impressed by her outfit and confidence. "Behen, you are stunning, but this better be costume jewellery! I know you are not wearing your mom’s good jewellery on the metro in France. Safety first!" joked one of them.

Another user wrote, “Lord knew not to make me desi I’d be dressing in this gorgeous attire everyday all the time.”

"I wasn't ready for the absolute beauty I just got slapped with so.My heart smiles every time I see a woman own her culture so beautifully," read a third comment.

Some Indian users couldn't resist poking fun at the extravagant ensemble, especially in light of a recent trend of traditional dupattas being rebranded and marketed as “Scandinavian scarves" and sold online "I love that Scandinavian dress with Viking braid," joked one of them.

