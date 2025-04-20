‘Indians lack travel etiquette’: Bengaluru man fumes over messy, chaotic two-hour flight

A Bengaluru man took to social media to rant about a recent two-hour nightmare flight which he claimed showed the lack of travel etiquette in all Indian flyer. Taking to a subreddit focussed on air travel in India, the man said that his fellow passengers turned his two-hour journey into nonstop chaos which included an unrestrained toddler, in-flight vomiting and an endless parade of passengers treating the cabin like a drawing room. A Bengaluru man criticised Indian flyers on social media after a chaotic two-hour flight, (Representational)

In a lengthy post on Reddit, the man claimed that he was on a flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata and was seated next to a young couple traveling with a toddler, and things started to go downhill even before takeoff. “The flight attendant explained safety protocol for travelling with a toddler to the parents but they just blankly listen. The moment she left they let their toddler spread himself on both of their laps," he said.

Chaos mid-air

Soon, the man said, the child began fidgeting, kicking the seat in front, and at one point tried stretching his legs through the armrest gap into the next row. “The only time dad intervened was when the kid began to stretch his legs into the front seats through the armrest," he recalled.

The man also claimed that the young parents fed the child milk right before boarding the plane and just as they were all seated, the child began to burp and vomitted on the floor. He added that he was astonished by the mother's next move who decided to take the child to the toilet, leaving the flight attendants to manage the mess. “Kudos to the flight attendants for handling the mess and cleaning it up. While the parents were apologetic, this entire fiasco could have been avoided," he added.

Post sparks debate

The user then took aim at other passengers who frequently got up mid-flight, despite the seatbelt sign being on. “All throughout the flight people just kept walking in the aisle to chat with others of their group, even while the seatbelt sign was on. Why can't people manage to stop chit chatting for 2 hours!? And the number of times the same people got up to use the restroom!" he added.

His post sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many echoing his sentiments and calling for better in-flight etiquette while others slammed him for judging young parents.

"I agree about Indians lacking civic sense or basic etiquette, but toddlers should be fed during take off and landing to avoid the ear pressure pain since they can't voluntarily do the swallowing to pop open the ears," said one of them.

Another said, "Indians don't have etiquette. They don't think of how other's are affected because of their behavior. Adjustment culture is strong."