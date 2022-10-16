IndiGo responds to Ricky Kej's tweet about cockroach on Delhi-bound flight

Two times Grammy-winner Ricky Kej recently took to his social media handle to share a video of a cockroach that he spotted aboard a Delhi-bound flight. "A cockroach travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on October 13. I am sure it got a complimentary meal," wrote Ricky Kej while sharing the video on Twitter. He also tagged India's Ministry of Civil Aviation in his tweet. In the 10-second-long clip shared by Kej, one can see a cockroach creeping close to a window inside the aircraft. A few hours after his complaint, the Bengaluru-based musician received a response from IndiGo.

Watch the video shared by music composer Ricky Kej below:

A cockroach 🪳 travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal :-) @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/EBOZpfcxym — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) October 14, 2022

"Mr Kej, while stringent cleaning and fumigation is done before every flight, at times, these insects find a way inside. In any such case, customers may reach out to our crew as they're always there to help," wrote IndiGo in the comments section while responding to Ricky Kej's complaint.

The airline responded the next day again to Kej's tweet and wrote, "Mr Kej, we regret the unpleasant experience you had. We understand that spotting an insect onboard is definitely upsetting and we take such feedback seriously. While all our aircraft undergo deep cleaning and fumigation before every flight departure, be assured, the same was done again immediately after it was brought to our attention. We truly value your patronage and look forward to welcoming you onboard soon for a better experience."

The video was shared On October 14 and has since received more than 2,740 views, over a hundred likes and several comments.

"A perfect example of co-existence. Isn't it?" joked a Twitter user. To this, Ricky Kej replied, "Absolutely. Hahahha. Unless the cockroach and it's friends one day bring down the plane. Haha." Another posted, "Next update: Indigo reunites cockroach with family. " To this, Kej replied that it would be awesome. A third jokingly posted, "Hope it didnt end up as a complimentary meal."

However, this is not the first time someone has had a harrowing experience on a flight. Recently, an individual shared that he found a cockroach inside his in-flight meal. The man shared photos of idli-sambhar and upma. And one can spot a tiny cockroach in upma.

