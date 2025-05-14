Menu Explore
Indira Jaising raises a stink over Supreme Court men’s toilet location: ‘Highly offensive to women’

BySanya Jain
May 14, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Senior advocate Indira Jaising has voiced her objection to the location of the men’s toilet in the Supreme Court.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising has voiced her objection to the location of the men’s toilet in the Supreme Court. In a post shared on social media, Jaising suggested that the toilet me moved from the centre of the corridor towards the end as its current location is “highly offensive to women”.

Indira Jaising raised the issue of the location of the men's toilet in the Supreme Court(X/@ijaising)
Indira Jaising raised the issue of the location of the men's toilet in the Supreme Court(X/@ijaising)

She also asked the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to take note of the issue.

“Oh my God! When will the men’s toilet be shifted from the center of the corridor to the end of the corridors of the Supreme Court? Highly offensive to women . The Chief Justice of India to note,” Indira Jaising wrote in her post, shared yesterday on the social media platform X.

Accompanying the post was a photograph that shows Jaising outside the toilet. A sign above the door reads: “Gents toilet for advocates only.”

 

Offensive to women

In follow-up posts, Jaising explained why the location of the men’s toilet in the Supreme Court is offensive. She said that the toilet is located in the centre of the corridor in a “hugely public space.”

She also pointed out that the location of the toilet suggests that it belongs to a time when not many women were lawyers. “It’s location suggests it belongs to a time when women were not lawyers, in large numbers, times have changed and so must the architecture,” said the senior advocate.

Who is Indira Jaising?

Indira Jaising is an Indian lawyer and human rights activist well known for her advocacy for gender equality and social justice. This Mumbai-born lawyer became the first woman designated as a Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in 1986.

Her legal career is marked by landmark cases, including representing victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and advocating for women's rights in cases like Mary Roy's, which secured equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women.

