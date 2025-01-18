Indonesian man with chilling past as cannibal rebrands himself as social media influencer

A man whose chilling actions once made him infamous as Indonesia's version of Hannibal Lecter has emerged from the shadows of his past and reinvented himself as a social media influencer. In 2003, Sumanto was arrested after the dismembered body of a pensioner was discovered in his home in Purbalingga, Central Java, Indonesia. The horrific discovery revealed that Sumanto had attempted to consume the remains, having already feasted on two other victims while working at a nearby sugar cane plantation. A cannibal, once imprisoned for horrific crimes in Indonesia, reinvented himself as a social media influencer.(Instagram/sumantoofficial_)

Blaming black magic

At the time of his arrest, Sumanto claimed that consuming human flesh would grant him supernatural powers, blaming black magic for his twisted cravings. His heinous acts led to widespread revulsion, and he was dubbed "Indonesia's Hannibal Lecter". Despite the horrors of his crimes, Sumanto served just three years in prison and was released back into society, where he was promptly ostracised by his local community.

Rebirth as a social media personality

Nearly 20 years after his release, Sumanto has made an unexpected return to the public eye. Now known as Sumanto Gereng Reborn on Instagram, he has gained a following of over 18,000 users. His account features a mix of daily inspirational quotes, meme-like videos, and light-hearted content in Indonesian. In his latest post, Sumanto unironically enjoys a bowl of a local delicacy, commenting, "Perfect with the weather... just leave funny comments like me."

The journey to content creation

Sumanto’s transformation from a criminal to content creator began in the middle of last year when he was invited to become a brand ambassador at an event in the Banyumas area. His social media presence, initially met with scepticism, quickly gained traction as he posted a variety of content. Dr Mulyasari, head of the An-Nur Haji Supono Mustajab Foundation, shared how the initiative began: "From there, we created a social media account for Sumanto, and it turned out that the public response was good."

A surprising shift in public perception

Dr Mulyasari further explained that Sumanto's new persona aims to present a more "humane" side of him. “He is now better, funnier, kinder, and more humane," she said. Although Sumanto’s return to the public eye has sparked some criticism, the response has largely been positive. His content now includes activities such as eating satay, exercising, and participating in village events, leaving many surprised at the stark contrast to his dark past.