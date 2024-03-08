Indrani Mukerjea dances to Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva, says ‘never learnt Indian classical dance’

Indrani Mukerjea took to Instagram to share a video on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. In the video, she is seen dancing to the song Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva. The image shows Indrani Mukerjea dancing to Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva. (Instagram/@indranimukerjea)

“First moves in classical dancing after 2 hours of practice. Never learnt Indian classical dance but now inspired to. May Lord Shiva give every woman the power to remain unbroken despite all trials and tribulations,” Indrani Mukerjea wrote while sharing the video.

In the clip, she is seen wearing a white-coloured traditional attire. As the video goes on, she shows her dance moves and also uses a trident as a part of her performance.

Take a look at this dance video:

The video was shared about six hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than one lakh views.

About Indrani Mukerjea:

Indrani Mukerjea is accused of killing her own daughter, Sheena Bora. Back in 2012, police found Sheena Bora's body in Maharashtra. Three years later, her mother was arrested on charges of murdering her. In addition to murder, she was also charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, giving false information, and destroying evidence. In 2021, the CBI closed further investigation into the murder. Following this, Mukerjee filed a bail plea in 2022. CBI opposed the petition, but The Supreme Court granted it, citing that she had already spent six-and-a-half years in custody.

Indrani Mukerjea appears in Netflix's latest docu-series, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. According to the OTT, the show "digs into the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the shocking aftermath".