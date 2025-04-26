Post announcing influencer Misha Agrawal’s death leaves followers in shock, disbelief

Misha Agrawal, a popular social media content creator, passed away on April 24, just days before her 25th birthday, according to an announcement made on her official Instagram account. The post left her fans and followers in shock and disbelief. Misha Agrawal had 344k followers on Instagram. (Instagram/themishaagrawalshow)

A heartbreaking announcement

In a statement shared on Misha's Instagram, her family expressed their grief and thanked her supporters for the love she had received. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss," the message read.

They also encouraged fans to keep Misha in their thoughts, adding, "Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts." The caption accompanying the statement conveyed the family's deep sorrow, stating, “Our loss is unimaginable. We have no words. Take care.”

Fans share their shock and condolences

As news of Misha's passing spread, social media was flooded with messages of disbelief, shock, and grief. Her followers filled the comment section of the Instagram post, expressing their sorrow and sending heartfelt condolences. One fan wrote, "This is so heartbreaking. Misha will always be remembered for her laughter and warmth." Another shared, "Is this a joke!!??? Please someone say its a prank!"

A third follower commented, "Her humour was everything to me. I can’t believe she’s gone." "She made me laugh when I needed it the most. Thank you for sharing her with us," another user expressed.

"Her videos always brightened my day. It's hard to imagine Instagram without her," one wrote, while another said, "May she rest in peace."