Instagram is down and Twitter is flooded with memes

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is facing an outage, and the Internet can't keep calm. Instagram users who are facing trouble logging in or refreshing their feeds took to Twitter for confirmation. Soon enough, the hashtag #InstagramDown started trending on the microblogging site. However, the app is not entirely down for all the users.

Netizens have grabbed this opportunity to share memes. We have compiled a few hilarious tweets in this article.

Take a look at the tweets below:

"Me when my Instagram is down," wrote a Twitter user and posted an image of a sad Kermit frog.

A Twitterati took four images of Mr. Bean to show how Instagram users are waiting for the restoration of the platform.

Another shared how Airplane mode would have reacted to the situation.

#instagramdown

*Me who thinks my internet is not working *

Airplane mode: pic.twitter.com/rn7gfg2sh3 — Anish (@anish_dhingra09) May 25, 2022

Another user posted a picture alone with the caption, "Insta people rn."

"Me running towards Twitter to check if #instagramdown," tweeted another with a famous Gangs of Wasseypur meme.

Me running towards Twitter to check if #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/D8djuNJBBw — Rishabh (@iam_rishabhhh) May 25, 2022

Here are some hilarious memes:

Hillarious Tweets on Instagram outage.(Twitter)

Funny tweets on people rushing to Twitter to confirm the outage:

Pov: You came to twitter to see if instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/WbKfE2XfBM — priodorshini (@_priodorshon) May 25, 2022

People rushing to Twitter to confirm the outage.(Twitter)

While Instagram has not yet acknowledged the outage, downdetector.com - a website downtime tracker- reported that the social media platform has been facing trouble since 9:45 am.

What would be your reaction to the Instagram outage?