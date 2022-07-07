Instead of groom's name, bride hides famous paintings in wedding mehendi. Watch

A subtle ice-breaker between the bride and groom is one of the aspects of the mehendi application ceremony. The custom of hiding the groom's name or initials in the mehendi design on the bride's hands and arms is a game that the pair plays on the wedding night. And for the same reason, this particular bride who can be seen in an Instagram video that has recently gone viral, was asked where she had hidden her groom's initials. But that is where the twist comes in because instead of hiding her groom's initials in her mehendi, she has incorporated some of the most famous paintings in the world in it.

The video has been shared on Instagram by the bride, Anjali Tapadia, on her personal page. The groom who guessed all the paintings right on their wedding night is named Aakarsh Tandon. In a part of the caption, the bride wrote, “Weddings can be anxiety-inducing. Especially if things aren’t in your control and are being orchestrated by the families. This is part of the many little things I did to calm myself down and add a touch of Anjali to each ceremony.”

Take a look at the video and see how many paintings you can identify:

One comment admits, "I have never admired bridal mehendi, but this one...OMG." "So thoughtful I loved it," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "True patron of art."