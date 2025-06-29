Intelligence test: Can you crack this simple yet confusing maths puzzle that has the internet stumped?

Maths brain teasers are once again sweeping across the internet, capturing the curiosity and confusion of users who just can’t resist solving them. These puzzles, often deceptively simple in appearance, challenge not only basic arithmetic skills but also logical thinking and pattern recognition. A brain teaser shared on X puzzled users with a maths riddle.(X/@ganeshuor)

‘Easy maths’ puzzle triggers confusion

One of the latest brain teasers gaining attention was shared by X user Ganesh UOR. The teaser looks straightforward at first glance but demands a careful approach to solve correctly. It reads:

“Easy maths: 30 + 30 + 30 + 10 × 3”

Check out the puzzle here:

While some might quickly sum up the numbers left to right, others remembered the BODMAS (Brackets, Orders, Division, Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction) rule, which changes the answer entirely. The multiplication must be done before the addition, leading to a different result than expected by many.

Another riddle bends the rules of maths logic

This isn’t the first time a maths challenge has left the internet puzzled. Another teaser, previously shared by X user @jitendra789789, had users scratching their heads in confusion. The brain teaser featured a series of seemingly incorrect equations:

"6 + 9 = 61, 5 + 8 = 46, 4 + 7 = 33, 3 + 6 = ?"

Viewers quickly realised that the puzzle wasn’t testing conventional arithmetic. Many attempted to identify a hidden pattern or logic behind the numbers. Some speculated that the right-hand side was derived from multiplying and adding in a non-standard way, while others proposed digit reversal or creative mathematical rules. The final answer, however, remains up for interpretation depending on the chosen logic.

The charm of brain teasers

Brain teasers like these have become a staple of social media, not only for entertainment but also as a way to engage users in problem-solving.

Whether you’re a maths enthusiast or just someone who enjoys a quick riddle, these puzzles offer a refreshing way to test your mental agility.