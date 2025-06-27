Logic test: If you crack this tricky riddle, you'll be crowned brainiac of the day

From riddles to optical illusions, brain teasers have become an integral part of internet culture — offering not just entertainment but a satisfying mental workout. These mind-bending challenges frequently dominate social media feeds, drawing in puzzle lovers who relish the thrill of cracking tricky conundrums. A tricky brain teaser shared on Facebook challenged users to count torn pages.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

Now, another riddle is making the rounds online, leaving many scratching their heads. Shared on Facebook by user Arshdeep Soni, the puzzle has sparked widespread engagement and debate.

The puzzle

The teaser reads:

“Brain teaser: A boy was playing with a book and tore out pages 7, 8, 100, 101, 222, and 223. How many pages were torned out?”

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the riddle seems simple — just count the pages. But a closer look reveals there’s more to it than meets the eye. Social media users quickly pointed out that book pages are printed on both sides of a sheet, typically in sequential pairs. That means tearing out a single sheet can remove two numbered pages, potentially doubling the number affected.

The challenge lies in identifying how many sheets were actually torn, and subsequently, how many numbered pages disappeared as a result. While some users confidently tossed out numbers like “six” or “twelve”, others took a more analytical route, mapping out which physical pages would be lost and how the sheets are bound in a traditional book format.

Internet’s obsession with brain teasers

Why are such puzzles so irresistible? The answer lies in the instant gratification they provide. A correct solution delivers a dopamine hit, while a challenging riddle fuels curiosity and encourages problem-solving. Social media platforms like Facebook and Reddit are brimming with communities dedicated solely to these brainy amusements.

Have you cracked it yet?

So, can you figure out how many pages were really torn out? Think before you answer — the solution requires more than basic subtraction. Dive in and see if you’re among the clever few who get it right without peeking at the answer in the comments.