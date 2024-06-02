Internet's beloved cat Cala, who sang 'I go, meow', dies: 'So sad to hear this'

Cala, a 12-year-old cat who became a sensation after "singing" "I go, meow", sadly died. Cala rose to fame on the internet in February after a video of her meowing in her own style went viral. It seemed as though she was repeatedly saying, "I go, meow, I go, meow," which astounded many. Since her video was shared, many people made various reels on it and continue to do so. Cala's human parent, Elizabeth, announced that her cat passed away.

Recently, Cala's human parent, Elizabeth, announced that her cat passed away. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "A bright light has gone out, but Cala's sweet little voice will go meow for eternity! Cala's human, Elizabeth, adopted Cala, thinking she was very young. I, too, believed she was just a kitten. But after Cala became sick, her age became apparent with the problems the vets discovered, and after doing some tests, they suspected she was around 12. Although they were optimistic & Cala fought hard, her condition was not improving & she ultimately passed away in Elizabeth's arms due to old age." (Also Read: Cat discovers sunlight, tries to touch it. Watch adorable video)

Elizabeth said, "You all have allowed Cala to live on forever. To never be forgotten for how special she is. Thank you for loving Cala as much as I have!"

Here's a video of Cala:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Rest in peace, Cala. Thank you for being there and entertaining. One of the reasons I changed to be a cat lover because I accidentally watched Cala."

A second said, "Rest in peace sweetie."

"I am so sad hearing this. This cat went viral so fast, and everyone immediately fell in love with Cala. I hope Cala died peacefully," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "You gave her a forever home, and that's all any animal in a shelter really wants. Best wishes and prayers in your time of mourning."