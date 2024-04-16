 Interviewer reacts to candidate’s ‘polite’ email about not pursuing a position after interview: ‘Highly demeaning’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Interviewer reacts to candidate’s ‘polite’ email about not pursuing a position after interview: ‘Highly demeaning’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 16, 2024 12:33 PM IST

A Reddit user's post on receiving a “rude” reply to an email he sent to an interviewer about not pursuing a position after attending an interview is viral.

A man took to Reddit to share a reply he received from an interviewer after emailing her about not pursuing a position he interviewed for. The response has irked people, with many calling it “unprofessional” and “demeaning”.

The image shows a part of an email sent by a candidate after attending an interview at a company. (Reddit/@Primary_Reality9717)
“Email I got post-interview. I mean, I guess I didn’t have to send a follow-up, but d*** lady,” the Reddit user wrote. He also shared a screenshot of an email of him informing the interviewer that he won’t pursue the position.

In a follow-up post, he also explained how his interview went. “She was so crazy. The entire interview, she was constantly checking her phone/generally being incredibly unprofessional and rude towards me - I knew almost immediately it was not a good fit, but she instructed me, ‘Go home and think about the job and let me know if you’re interested or not’ which I wasn’t, but I thought ‘well it’s nice to be nice, so even if I don’t want the job I’ll send this follow up email, like she suggested I do' - imagine my surprise when I received this reply lol,” the Reddit user added.

Take a look at the post to see the interviewer's response:

email I got post interview
byu/Primary_Reality9717 injobs

Since being shared two days ago, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 33,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“You were super reasonable and courteous, and she was like, 'LOL, you s***, haha’. This is such a rude reply,” posted a Reddit user.

“That is one of the most insecure emails I’ve ever seen. You made the right choice,” shared another.

“I’d be hard-pressed not to publish this with the company name on Glassdoor or something similar. It’s extremely unprofessional and highly demeaning,” expressed a third.

“Honestly, I'd contact the HR supervisor about this exchange and leave a review on Glassdoor. People like this shouldn't be in talent acquisition. A gross lack of soft skills means they can't actually discern people's sincerity in their responses or gauge whether they would thrive in a company's culture. They are strictly going off a checklist of qualifications. Glad you dodged that bullet, though, and good luck in your job search,” commented a fourth.

“If she’s not the only person in HR, send it to her manager. Incredibly unprofessional behaviour. Simply not responding would have been easier, but she wanted to be cruel,” wrote a fifth.

