IPL 2022: Man promises to eat 50 rasgullas if KKR wins. See what team tweeted

IPL 2022: The Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back after five straight losses to register a seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Monday. What has caught everyone’s attention, including the franchise, now is a guy who held a banner that said he would eat 50 rasgullas if KKR wins tonight. The official Twitter handle of the Kolkata Knight Riders posted the photo of the fan and wrote “So Sweet”.

The Kolkata Knight Riders had posted the tweet yesterday and it has got over 1,600 likes so far.

See the tweet below:

The tweet got many funny reactions. See some of the tweets below:

Tht guy now b like 😂 pic.twitter.com/l3kyVtGZL2 — 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) May 2, 2022

The IPL 2022 has got its fair share of funny banners till now. Former cricketer Amit Mishra had tweeted about a woman who held a banner that read she won’t marry till RCB wins IPL trophy. The post had generated a lot of memes.

See the post below:

Really worried about her parents right now.. #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/fThl53BlTX — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 12, 2022

Then there was this man who held a banner that he will resign from his job if Hardik Pandya hits a 50.

Hardik is such a legend. He got someone out while he was batting pic.twitter.com/Bd7UVCnTZU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2022

On Monday, KKR chased down Rajasthan Royals total of 152 as they made 158 runs in 19.1 over for the loss of three wickets. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh made 48 and 42 runs respectively.

What do you think about this man’s promise?