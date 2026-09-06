Chandigarh: 16 teachers get State Awards; use tech for innovation, says Kataria

Sixteen teachers were honoured with state awards and six others received commendation certificates for their contribution to school education at a Teachers’ Day event organised by the Chandigarh education department on Saturday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria described teachers as silent nation-builders and called for the responsible and purposeful use of technology as a tool for learning and innovation. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria with the honoured teachers during an event in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Among those who received the state awards were Monika Puri, Ruby, Indu Babbar, Seema Gupta, Sewa Singh, Dr Dinesh Chandra, Mandeep, Sunita Sheoran, Prem Chand, Shamsher, Harpreet Malvai, Saranjeet Kaur, Vishv Ruchi Oberoi and Shimmi. Bindiya, Sunita Kumari, Sheetal Kuleria, Sandeep Kumar, Anita Gareja and Sunaina Bagga were presented commendation certificates for their contribution to school education.

The Lifetime Contribution to School Education Award was conferred on Bindu Arora, deputy director, school education, Chandigarh. Monika Chawla, principal of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, and Ramesh Sharma received special recognition awards, while Parveen Kumari, a recipient of the National Teachers’ Award last year, was also honoured.

Ravi Kumar Jaiswal, a trained graduate teacher (science) at Government Model High School, Maloya, was recognised after being selected for the National Teachers’ Award 2026. Jaiswal developed a 3D dome theatre using waste materials to make science learning more engaging and experiential for students.

Kataria said teachers’ role extended beyond imparting academic knowledge to shaping character, values and responsible citizens.

Black Day observed

A day after teachers and employees under the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, Chandigarh, staged a protest at the Sector 17 Parade Ground over their long-pending demands, teachers wore black bands and badges to observe a “Black Day” on Saturday. They have been demanding job regularisation, promotions and other service benefits.

The protest was supported by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Chandigarh UT SS Federation, UT Cadre Educational Employees Union, Government Teacher Union and Chandigarh City Beautiful Teachers Association.

300 honoured at Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University felicitated more than 300 teachers with the ‘Teaching Titans 2026’ Awards. The awards, presented across 18 categories at the university and departmental levels, recognised faculty members for their sustained contribution to student outcomes, research and innovation, and the institution’s academic growth.

University chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said the role of teachers had become more important in an era when students were deeply connected to technology.

Cultural event at MCM

The Student Council of Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women celebrated Teachers’ Day with a cultural programme to honour teachers and acknowledge their contribution to shaping students’ lives. Officiating principal Neena Sharma said no nation could rise above the quality of its teachers and that faith in teachers reflected faith in society and its institutions.

SJOBA honours educators

The St John’s Old Boys’ Association (SJOBA) honoured teachers of St John’s High School. SJOBA president Nikhil Jaspal and honorary secretary Danish Mangat expressed gratitude to teachers for their guidance and contribution in shaping generations of Johnians. Principal Rajshree Vipin said the occasion became more meaningful when former students returned to make Teachers’ Day special for their teachers.