Memes take over Twitter as people eagerly wait for IPL 2023 to start

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 31, 2023 12:16 PM IST

IPL 2023: The memes shared by Twitter users may leave you laughing out loud.

IPL 2023, the 16th edition of one of the biggest sporting events, kicks off today. Hence, it is no wonder that people are buzzing with excitement and eagerly waiting for it to start. As fans are counting hours until Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 starts, many are taking to Twitter to share about their wait and some are doing so with help of memes. From expressing how excited they are to talking about the team they are supporting, netizens are posting various memes. Chances are, these posts will not only leave you chuckling but may show your feelings too.

IPL 2023: The image shows a meme shared by a Twitter user.(Twitter@Kenil75)
This individual shared how they are feeling while waiting for the game to start:

Take a look at the funny post that this Twitter user shared:

Some Twitter users shared memes to talk about the absence of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma from the captains' group picture ahead of IPL 2023.

Here’s how some others reacted:

The 16th edition of IPL will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 pm. The first match will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

