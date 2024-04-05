PBKS vs GT: Shashank Singh’s ‘accidental auction’ memes flood Internet, people say ‘ise to galti se khareeda tha’

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) almost lost the match against Gujarat Titans while chasing a formidable 200-run target set by Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Shubhman Gill. The win in the nail-biting thriller came after PBKS’s uncapped player Shashank Singh scored an unbeaten 61 runs off just 29 balls. During his innings, he hit four sixes and six fours. With this win, PBKS won their second IPL 2024 match in four matches in the ongoing season. IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT: Shashank Singh was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹ 20 lakh. (PTI)

As Singh propelled PBKS to victory, people can’t stop talking about his heroics, especially considering how he was accidentally picked up by the IPL franchise and bought for ₹20 lakh. People also joked about how an ‘accidental buy’ turned out to be a ‘match winner’.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“For all of you who said Shashank Singh was a mistake from Punjab Kings (PBKS) to buy him at the auction!” wrote Punjab Kings (PBKS) on X.

Here’s what this X user posted.

“It was an amazing game, very, very close; I'm glad the boys did the job. The plan was to give a good start, but I got out, unfortunately, but we were around 60 runs at the end of the powerplay, we kept building partnerships, and Shashank came in and played really well. The way Shashank came in and hit those sixes, it was brilliant, the way he hit the ball, it looked effortless. He started from No. 7 and is now showing his positive mindset. He is playing in the IPL after a long time and he played so well. I will also mention about Ashutosh, he came in and played a good knock under pressure,” said Dhawan during the post-match presentation.

Following yesterday’s win, PBKS is in fifth place in the IPL 2024 standings with four points. Gujarat Titans is in sixth place with four points.