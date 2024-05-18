 What is Nita Ambani saying to Rohit Sharma after MI's defeat? Viral video prompts fan theories | Trending - Hindustan Times
What is Nita Ambani saying to Rohit Sharma after MI's defeat? Viral video prompts fan theories

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 18, 2024 09:37 AM IST

Fans have taken to X to share their theories about the conversation between Nita Ambani and Rohit Sharma following MI's defeat in IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians (MI) bid farewell to IPL 2024 after a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The post-match scene was particularly intriguing as the team's co-owner, Nita Ambani, was spotted engaged in a conversation with MI's former captain, Rohit Sharma. The moment sparked a wave of speculation among cricket enthusiasts.

Nita Ambani in conversation with Rohit Sharma after MI's defeat in IPL 2024. (Screengrab)
Nita Ambani in conversation with Rohit Sharma after MI's defeat in IPL 2024. (Screengrab)

The sight of Nita Ambani and Rohit Sharma engrossed in a conversation immediately triggered a flurry of theories. Some drew parallels with the animated chat between LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and skipper KL Rahul, while others speculated about the topic of discussion. The most popular theory was that Nita Ambani was persuading Rohit Sharma to continue his association with MI, a theory that gained traction among fans.

Also Read: KL Rahul like ‘corporate majdoor with boss’: Internet reacts to Sanjiv Goenka outburst at LSG skipper in viral video

Just like this X user who wrote, “Is Nita Ambani requesting Rohit Sharma to stay back in Mumbai Indians?” The user of the microblogging platform also shared a video of the moment that shows the duo having a conversation.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected more than 46,000 views - and counting. It has further accumulated nearly 1,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this viral video?

“Does anyone know how to lip read? I want to know what they are talking about,” wrote an X user.

“She is asking him to stay for sure,” added another.

Also Read: IPL 2024: If teams had election symbols

“They are talking about Hardik Pandya,” joined a third. The present MI captain received a lot of backlash over his performance in IPL 2024. He also faced criticism after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the team's captain in the ongoing season.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited owns the Mumbai Indians. The team has won the IPL five times, the last time in 2022.

What do you think Nita Ambani and Rohit Sharma are speaking about in this viral video?

 

