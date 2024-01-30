IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma shares pic with Vikrant Massey after 12th Fail wins Filmfare awards

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, became a hit among the masses soon after it was released. The film, which is based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, recently won Filmfare awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Critics), Best Editing and Best Screenplay. To celebrate the big win, Officer Sharma shared a sweet message on X. Vikrant Massey with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

"Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane laata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar aata hai (When one Manoj comes to another Manoj to show his Filmfare trophy, then the love increases more)" wrote IPS officer Sharma in his tweet. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra lauds Filmfare Awards for recognising Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail)

He also shared a picture of himself and Vikrant Massey holding the trophy.

