The image shows a woman dancing to the song from Sholay.(Twitter@Sheri_happy)
Iranian woman’s dance to Jab Tak Hai Jaan song from Sholay wins tweeple

The video shows the woman dressed in a green saree enacting the steps of Basanti from the song Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:14 PM IST

Some movies create such a huge impact on people that every now and then, fans try to reenact their famous scenes or try dressing up as its main characters. Videos of one such fan have grabbed everyone’s attention on Twitter.

Three videos posted by Twitter user Sheri show a woman dancing to Sholay’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan song. The woman plays the role of Basanti played by Hema Malini in the film. Several others can be seen playing the other characters of the film.

The video shows the woman dressed in a green saree enacting the steps of Basanti from the song. In the background, one man can be seen acting out the role of Gabbar. On the other side of the room, another man can be seen tied to the door just like the character of Veeru played by Dharmendra. The whole performance makes for a delightful watch. Take a look at the post:

Shared on March 27, the videos have garnered 1.4 lakhs views. Tweeple found the videos really entertaining and shared various comments about the act.


What do you think of the share?

