‘Iron man in reality’: Indian man bends iron rods with head for world record

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 19, 2023 07:41 PM IST

Vispy Kharadi created the record involving iron rods on the set of of Lo Show Dei Record in Italy’s Milan.

An Indian man’s incredible world record has left people stunned. A video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) shows how he created the record by bending multiple iron rods with his head.

The image shows the Indian man who bagged a record by bending iron rods with his head. (Twitter/@GWR)
“New record: Most iron bars bent in one minute with the head - 24 by Vispy Kharadi (India),” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the man with his head wrapped in a bandana. He then goes on to bend the rods one by one. Towards the end of the video, he also receives the official GWR certificate from the adjudicator evaluating the event. He also says “Thank you” to the audience after creating this record. He completed this impressive feat on February 7, 2023 on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Italy’s Milan.

Take a look at this video that shows the man creating a record:

The video was shared on August 17. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 39,000 views and counting. Additionally, the share has received nearly 400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Twitter users say about this incredible record?

“My brain is hurting on his behalf,” joked a Twitter user. “Iron Man in reality. Well done,” praised another. “It's dangerous, but a great achievement,” added a third. “This is crazy,” joined a fourth. “Wow. That’s amazing,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this record by the Indian man? Did this video make your jaw drop?

