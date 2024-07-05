Fashion police rate Isha Ambani's first-ever Schiaparelli saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Isha Ambani Piramal wore the first-ever custom couture saree designed by Schiaparelli for younger brother Anant Ambani's sangeet. Isha Ambani is Schiaparelli

The sister of the groom opted for a blue saree by the Italian haute couture house. She paired it with a silver blouse and polki jewellery.

Isha Ambani is not the first in her family to wear Schiaparelli, although she is the first to wear a saree by the fashion house. Her mother Nita Ambani also opted for Schiaparelli creations for several of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events.

Pictures of Isha Ambani were shared on social media by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Isha Ambani's look drew mixed reactions on social media. While some rated it “stunning,” others called out “excessive photoshop” in the pictures.

“This look is iconic,” wrote one Instagram user in the comments section.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. The couple's sangeet is taking place today at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The guest list for tonight's festivities include Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, Javed Jaffrey and Ananya Panday - just to name a few. The sangeet event - titled Celebration of Hearts - will also include a performance from Justin Bieber, who was papped outside Mumbai airport a couple of days ago.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant.

Their pre-wedding festivities kicked off in March with a three-day bash in Jamnagar, where the Ambani family owns a sprawling estate. The guest list for the Jamnagar event included Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and several international dignitaries, besides Bollywood stars.