‘Isn’t it too early?’: Woman surprised as sister learns Python and AI in Class 7

A social media post questioning whether students in middle school should be learning programming and artificial intelligence has triggered a debate online. The discussion began after a woman shared that her younger sister, who studies in Class 7, is already being taught Python and AI in school. A woman shared her sister’s Class 7 Python assignment on X. (X/@pikachiuiu)

Taking to X, a woman named Nishtha Singh shared a post writing, "My sister is in 7th class and the students are being taught Python and AI. Isn't it too early?"

Alongside the post, Singh shared an image of a question paper that appeared to be part of a school assignment. The sheet showed a set of questions asking students to write simple Python programs. The questions in the worksheet asked students to write a program in Python to find the area and circumference of a circle, swap two numbers, and convert kilometres into metres.

The image also showed the answers written by her sister in her own handwriting, indicating that students were expected to attempt the coding tasks themselves as part of the assignment.

