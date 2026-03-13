‘Isn’t it too early?’: Woman surprised as sister learns Python and AI in Class 7
A woman shared a post about her sister learning Python and AI in Class 7, sparking debate online about early coding education.
A social media post questioning whether students in middle school should be learning programming and artificial intelligence has triggered a debate online. The discussion began after a woman shared that her younger sister, who studies in Class 7, is already being taught Python and AI in school.
Taking to X, a woman named Nishtha Singh shared a post writing, "My sister is in 7th class and the students are being taught Python and AI. Isn't it too early?"
Alongside the post, Singh shared an image of a question paper that appeared to be part of a school assignment. The sheet showed a set of questions asking students to write simple Python programs. The questions in the worksheet asked students to write a program in Python to find the area and circumference of a circle, swap two numbers, and convert kilometres into metres.
The image also showed the answers written by her sister in her own handwriting, indicating that students were expected to attempt the coding tasks themselves as part of the assignment.
Singh’s post quickly gained traction on the platform, attracting more than 35,000 views and prompting a wave of reactions from users who shared differing opinions on the topic.
Several users expressed surprise at the level of technical learning introduced at such a young age. One user wrote, "During 7th class I only knew that python was a snake." Another commented, "I bet they don't understand most of the stuff."
Some users felt the curriculum might be pushing students too quickly into advanced subjects. One person wrote, "It's way to early." Another added a sarcastic take on the modern tech industry, saying, "Because companies are demanding 7 years of experience for internship."
However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. A number of users defended the early introduction of programming skills, arguing that exposure to coding during school years can be beneficial. One user wrote, "No it's not it's the best time to learn the hard code language... Trust me it's good for her."
Another user also supported the idea, saying, "Honestly, based on how fast paced tech is right now, it is the right age for them to know all this for a better future."
