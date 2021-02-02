IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / 'It's an art': Venezuelan biker shares passion for motorcycle aerobics
Motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana fixes his brakes during an exhibition in the Ojo de Agua neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. The 33-year-old makes a living with his shows, inspiring his young fans who flock to his shop, where he teaches them to change the oil and tune up their bicycles. (AP)
Motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana fixes his brakes during an exhibition in the Ojo de Agua neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. The 33-year-old makes a living with his shows, inspiring his young fans who flock to his shop, where he teaches them to change the oil and tune up their bicycles. (AP)
trending

'It's an art': Venezuelan biker shares passion for motorcycle aerobics

Despite life's obstacles, Aldana — a natural-born showman who performs in wild checkered clothes and dyed green hair.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:25 PM IST

If police aren't shutting down his street shows for lack of permits, Venezuelan motorcycle trick rider Pedro Aldana is battling coronavirus quarantines or the tropical rains that turn the asphalt slick and send fans running for cover.

Despite life's obstacles, Aldana — a natural-born showman who performs in wild checkered clothes and dyed green hair — has kept up his performances, which draw hundreds of people to unused parking lots or obscure city streets.

“This is my hobby, my art," said Aldana, who is leading a movement to win official recognition of motorcycle acrobatics in Venezuela — a sport nurtured in poor neighborhoods like his, where he sometimes mentors young fans in basic mechanics. "This is my passion and my work.”

Aldana, who goes by the show name “Pedro Locura,” Spanish for “Crazy Pedro,” is joined by a loyal crew of likeminded daredevils for occasional exhibitions of speed, agility and precision balance.

The swarming motorcyclists do wheelies at high speed, often standing on one foot or a knee from the seat or the back foot peg. Sometimes a young woman stretches out on the seat in a show of her trust for the rider's skills.

In other maneuvers, they turn tight circles in a group, each rider hopping from a normal seated position to sidesaddle while the front wheel is sky-high.

It's a sport on the rise in Venezuela, where many take pride in the motorcycles they depend on to get to work or earn them a living making deliveries.

Aldana said he won his nickname as a youth mastering tricks on his bicycle. By age 11, he'd graduated to a motorcycle.

For the last decade, he's been travelling across Venezuela to put on shows drawing up to 7,000 spectators. The troupe charges spectators $3 to $5 to enter the organized shows — hefty in a country where most earn a monthly minimum wage less than $2.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has kept him from touring far from his home in Venezuela's capital.

He's been forced to hold improvised pop-up shows advertised by word of mouth, playing a cat-and-mouse game with officials. On social media, he encourages spectators to wear facemasks and practice social distancing, though in practice that appears to be optional.

On Saturday, Aldana’s crew converged on a parking lot of cracked asphalt in the coastal city of La Guaira, only to be stopped by by local police, who said they didn’t have permission. Aldana says he’s worked official channels in the past to get permission, but has been frustrated by bureaucrats demanding bribes.

“I tell the police that this is a sport, that they should understand and work with us,” he said. “We’re doing something healthy and positive.”

On Sunday, squad of soldiers blocked another planned show in a poor Caracas neighborhood before it could start. Aldana responded by leading a caravan of several hundred motorcycles — performers and spectators alike — in a mad dash across Caracas into the sprawling and scenic barrio of Petare.

They took over a narrow street with a steep incline, dodging cars and buses, for a sort of pirate performance free of charge. Then the rain started and the show was over.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
venezuela
app
Close
Motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana fixes his brakes during an exhibition in the Ojo de Agua neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. The 33-year-old makes a living with his shows, inspiring his young fans who flock to his shop, where he teaches them to change the oil and tune up their bicycles. (AP)
Motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana fixes his brakes during an exhibition in the Ojo de Agua neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. The 33-year-old makes a living with his shows, inspiring his young fans who flock to his shop, where he teaches them to change the oil and tune up their bicycles. (AP)
trending

'It's an art': Venezuelan biker shares passion for motorcycle aerobics

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Despite life's obstacles, Aldana — a natural-born showman who performs in wild checkered clothes and dyed green hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Kylie holding Stormi.(Instagram/@kyliejenner)
The image shows Kylie holding Stormi.(Instagram/@kyliejenner)
trending

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video on Stormi's third birthday

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:49 PM IST
As the clip starts, it shows the little one playing with her mom's face. The video also shows Kylie touching Stormi's little feet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Maya the Samoyed.(Instagram/@mayapolarbear)
The image shows Maya the Samoyed.(Instagram/@mayapolarbear)
trending

Human gives doggo imaginary treats, her precious expression may make you gush

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:19 AM IST
In the clip the smart doggo Maya keeps on having the treats till the fourth time and then gives an adorable reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shared the image on her Instagram.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra shared the image on her Instagram.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)
trending

Priyanka Chopra poses as 'White Tiger' with doggo 'cub' Diana

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The picture sees the former Miss World dressed in a white-tiger print dress holding her dog's leash as the two pose in their balcony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After chatting with each other for five months, the two decided to Skype.(Instagram/@humansofbombay)
After chatting with each other for five months, the two decided to Skype.(Instagram/@humansofbombay)
trending

Humans of Bombay posts tale of couple which proves that love can blossom beyond

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:42 AM IST
“Such a cute story,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Los Angeles at present, Bengaluru-based Niharika NM has found stardom with her fun video sketches online.
In Los Angeles at present, Bengaluru-based Niharika NM has found stardom with her fun video sketches online.
trending

Viral Niharika NM: Stoked that people love my ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:40 AM IST
A Bengaluru girl based-in in LA, witty and sassy Niharika NM’s videos can’t be given a miss when on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two children, Ryleigh and Zayden.(Screengrab)
The image shows two children, Ryleigh and Zayden.(Screengrab)
trending

Michelle Obama posts pics of kids recreating her and Barack’s inauguration look

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:10 AM IST
“Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it!” reads the caption shared alongside the Instagram post by Michelle Obama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Cardi B standing on a staircase.(Twitter/@iamcardib)
The image shows Cardi B standing on a staircase.(Twitter/@iamcardib)
trending

Cardi B posts video with Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:02 PM IST
“I got an announcement to make tomorrow,” reads the caption shared alongside the video by Cardi B.
READ FULL STORY
Close
69-year-old Abhijit Banerjee and 60-year-old Shipra Banerjee’s groovy moves may fill your heart with an unexplained joy.(Instagram/@thebohobaalika)
69-year-old Abhijit Banerjee and 60-year-old Shipra Banerjee’s groovy moves may fill your heart with an unexplained joy.(Instagram/@thebohobaalika)
trending

Video of elderly couple grooving to 90’s pop song will make you smile

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:14 PM IST
“My parents have always been the livewire of any party while I was growing up,” Kaustav Banerjee, the lead singer told HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a yellow coloured openwork viscose turtleneck sweater.(Prada.com)
The image shows a yellow coloured openwork viscose turtleneck sweater.(Prada.com)
trending

This turtleneck sweater by Prada reminds netizens of Swiss cheese. Check it out

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:24 PM IST
This sweater is available for pre-order on Prada's website for £905 (approximately 90,536).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Domonkos Bosze rides his sailing boat 'Teatime" near Marigot, French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, January 25, 2020. Picture taken January 25, 2020. Sailingteatime.com via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Domonkos Bosze rides his sailing boat 'Teatime" near Marigot, French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, January 25, 2020. Picture taken January 25, 2020. Sailingteatime.com via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
trending

Hungarian family sails around the globe in a 50-feet boat called ‘Teatime’

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:26 PM IST
"For me it is a fantastic experience that I can spend a lot more time with my kids, instead of getting home late from work totally exhausted," said 48-year-old Domonkos Bosze, who set up a home office on the boat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The distribution, set to begin during the first week of February, would cover five districts in the initial phase -- Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, and Sundargarh, an official said on Monday. (Representative image)(ANI)
The distribution, set to begin during the first week of February, would cover five districts in the initial phase -- Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, and Sundargarh, an official said on Monday. (Representative image)(ANI)
trending

‘Happiness kits’ to be gifted to students as schools reopen in Odisha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:01 PM IST
"Each kit would contain nutritious food items, such as wheat, turmeric powder, peanuts, jaggery, chickpeas, cinnamon, cardamom, biscuits," an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.(REUTERS)
Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown, was admitted to Bedford hospital after testing positive for the virus, his daughter said on Sunday.(REUTERS)
trending

Wishes flood in for record fundraiser Captain Moore in hospital with Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Messages of support came in from politicians and the likes of the British army, the England soccer team and Michael Ball, with whom he joined to record a number one single with a cover version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The births were at a private maternity den specially fitted with infrared cameras, and one zoo official saw one cub, a female cub, appearing weak.(Instagram/@detroitzoo)
The births were at a private maternity den specially fitted with infrared cameras, and one zoo official saw one cub, a female cub, appearing weak.(Instagram/@detroitzoo)
trending

It's twins! 8-year-old polar bear gives birth to two cubs in Detroit Zoo

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The unnamed twin cubs are the first polar bears to be successfully born and raised at the zoo in more the 15 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adilaxmi, works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem.(Twitter/@RaoKavitha)
Adilaxmi, works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem.(Twitter/@RaoKavitha)
trending

30-year-old woman mechanic receives praise for unconventional career choice

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:51 AM IST
A 30-year-old Telangana woman who works with her husband to support their family has recently come to the attention of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for taking up a career path that is generally not taken up by women - auto repair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP