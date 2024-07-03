‘It’s coming home': Arshdeep Singh, parents pose with T20 World Cup trophy on special Air India flight from Barbados

Arshdeep Singh, along with the Indian cricket team and their families has boarded the special Air India flight from Barbados, after being stranded there for two days, following hurricane threats. The star bowler and his parents posed happily with the coveted T20 World Cup trophy onboard. Arshdeep Singh with his parents inside the special Air India flight from Barbados. (Instagram/_arshdeep.singh__)

After the nail-biting performance at the T20 World Cup, Arshdeep Singh shared a series of pictures of his parents and himself posing with the World Cup trophy onboard the special Air India flight. The cricketer wrote in the caption, “It's coming home.” One of the pictures posted by the pacer featured him posing with the trophy along with his parents on either side.

Take a look at the post here:

The cricketer shared the post one hour back and it has already accumulated more than 1.2 lakh likes. The post has also garnered several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about the post?

A user named Harshdeep Singh commented, "Pajji is on top always."

Another user named Surbhi Vaid posted, "Excited for the homecoming."

"Congratulations Arshdeep Paji. Love you!" wrote a third user named Paramjeet Singh.

A special chartered Air India flight was arranged to bring the cricket team and their families back to India amid Hurricane Beryl - a category 4 hurricane - which hit the island on Sunday evening.

The Men in Blue and their families were stranded in Barbados after the historic T20 World Cup 2024 win. The team along with their families, coaches and media-persons were confined to their hotels soon after the T20 World Cup final as Barbados imposed a curfew due to Hurricane Beryl.

The special Air India flight was arranged by the BCCI for the coaches, cricketers, and their families. The passengers onboard are expected to land in Delhi on Thursday.