Virat Kohli struggling with toaster at Barbados hotel breakfast? Viral video amid Hurricane Beryl flight delay

Virat Kohli was spotted at a star hotel in Barbados after the Indian cricket team's flight got delayed following a hurricane threat. The batting maestro seemingly struggled with a toaster and appeared confused at the breakfast counter. Virat Kohli was spotted getting breakfast at a hotel in Barbados. (X/@wrognxvirat)

The viral video capturing Kohli struggling with the toaster was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Virat Kohli spotted at Team Hotel today”. The cricketer, who was named Player of the Match after a triumphant T20 World Cup win, was spotted in a dark grey full-sleeve T-shirt, a pair of white joggers, and a light brown cap.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on July 1 and has since gone viral. The video accumulated over 1.6 lakh views and 3,000 likes. The post has also garnered tonnes of comments from people.

What did X users say about the post?

A user commented, “After winning the WC my bud casually eating toast.”

A second user posted, “Give that man his perfect toast back.”

“Bro you can eat something fried today”, wrote a third user.

The Indian cricket team has been stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl - a category 4 hurricane - which forced the shutdown of the local airport, delaying the team's departure.

On Tuesday evening, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley assured that the airport will soon be operational, allowing the team to fly home via a charter flight.

A special Air India flight landed in Barbados on Wednesday to evacuate Team India amid Hurricane Beryl, reported news agency ANI. The special chartered Air India flight was arranged by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah is for the coaches, cricketers and their families to return to India.

The Men in Blue and their families are expected to land in Delhi on Thursday.