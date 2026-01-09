‘It’s freaking cold 🥶 in Delhi’: Scientist praises team for working while ‘wrapped up in layers’

Delhi is currently grappling with a severe cold wave as temperatures continue to plummet across the National Capital Region. As the "shivering" capital struggles with biting winds and low visibility, most people are seeking the warmth of their homes. Yet, in the middle of this freeze, a story of professional grit has emerged. In a post, a senior scientist praised her team for braving Delhi's cold to “talk about their science”. A picture shared by a scientist. (X/@Ishwariya13)

Ishwariya Venkatesh, whose X profile says she is a “Neurobiologist leading a team that’s unpacking the molecular basis of why some axons regenerate better than others,” at CSIR-CCMB, shared the tweet.