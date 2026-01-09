‘It’s freaking cold 🥶 in Delhi’: Scientist praises team for working while ‘wrapped up in layers’
A scientist shared a post about her team working while braving the cold wave in Delhi on X.
Delhi is currently grappling with a severe cold wave as temperatures continue to plummet across the National Capital Region. As the "shivering" capital struggles with biting winds and low visibility, most people are seeking the warmth of their homes. Yet, in the middle of this freeze, a story of professional grit has emerged. In a post, a senior scientist praised her team for braving Delhi's cold to “talk about their science”.
Ishwariya Venkatesh, whose X profile says she is a “Neurobiologist leading a team that’s unpacking the molecular basis of why some axons regenerate better than others,” at CSIR-CCMB, shared the tweet.
“It’s freaking cold in Delhi (cold wave n all) but these guys are braving it, wrapped up in layers to still talk their science! So proud of my crew, all 12 of them have independent stories to talk about and had fun sharing it with a diverse audience at CMMDR!” she posted. She also shared a collage and a video showing her colleagues.
Reacting to the post, an individual wrote, “With such discussions on hot topics, the weather should not be a bother. Also, IMO Delhi is not as cold compared to two decades ago.” The individual also shared clapping emoticons.
Delhi’s temperature update:
Parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram reportedly witnessed rainfall on Friday, January 9. According to reports, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to the lowest of the season, reaching 4.6 degrees Celsius.
The first cold day in Delhi was reportedly recorded on January 6, with a temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, which is considered 0.7 degrees below normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to have mainly clear skies with fog in some areas.