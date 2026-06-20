‘It’s never too late for a first’: Delhi woman takes grandparents on first overseas trip to London

A Delhi woman has won hearts online after sharing a touching video of taking her grandparents on their first international trip to London. The clip, shared on Instagram by Ayushi Negi, captures the emotional journey of her 90-year-old grandfather and 80-year-old grandmother as they travelled abroad for the first time. A Delhi woman shared how her grandparents overcame visa hurdles to take their first London trip. (Instagram/dazzzlingtoothfairy)

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In the video, Negi documented the journey step by step, from visa struggles to the family finally reaching London. The text overlaid on the clip read, “I took my grandparents on their first international trip. Attempt 1: UK rejected. Attempt 2: UK approved. Bags were packed, and the excitement was unmatched. And then, their first international trip began. Sky-high dinners, family video calls, and countless smiles along the way. Finally, we arrived in London, making memories that will last a lifetime.”

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‘It’s never too late for a first’ In the caption, Negi shared how special the trip was for her family. She wrote, “Took my grandparents to London, their first international trip ever. Nana is 90 and Nani is 80. At an age when most people think their "firsts" are behind them, it takes real courage to even say yes to something this big: new passports, a long flight and a whole new country, all for the first time. First visa rejections and the Iran war that delayed our March plans, but none of it stopped them. Watching them board that flight, eat their first in-flight meal and take their first steps in London, I don't think I'll ever stop being proud of this. It's never too late for a first.”

The video shows the elderly couple preparing for the trip, enjoying their time on the flight and sharing joyful moments with family after reaching London. For many viewers, the clip was not just about travel but about love, patience and giving older family members experiences they may have once thought were no longer possible.

Watch the clip here: