'Ja bhabhi ja': Crowd at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat throw water at couple during Holi

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 29, 2024 12:49 PM IST

The incident happened when the couple was crossing the steps of the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi during Holi.

Holi was celebrated on March 25 with much pomp and fervour. Several videos of people celebrating the festival of colours have been circulating on the Internet. Unfortunately, a few disturbing videos have also surfaced online, including one that shows a couple being harassed at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The video of the incident has been going viral on social media, causing outrage among netizens.

Read| Holi 2024: 5 ways to mindfully celebrate Holi and boost mental health

“Harassment in the name of Holi celebrations,” reads the caption to the video shared on Reddit. The video shows the crowd throwing water at the couple at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. A few can also be heard hooting and urging the woman to leave the ghat. They repeatedly say, “Ja bhabhi ja [Go bhabhi, go].” Shockingly, nobody came forward to intervene even though the incident happened in broad daylight. Some even recorded the incident on their smartphones and shared it on social media.

Watch the video here:

Harrassment in the name of Holi celebrations
byu/anonymouse_2001 inindia

The video was shared a few hours ago on Reddit. It has since then received numerous comments from people.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“These hooligans have a sick mentality. Should be locked up for good,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Shame on these people. Hope both are safe.”

“What a shame!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

Earlier, a video of a few revellers stopping a man riding a bike and forcefully applying Holi colours to the pillion riders - both women - went viral on social media. The video also caught the attention of Bijnor Police, who arrested an individual and detained three others involved in the harassment in the name of the Holi celebration. The incident took place on March 24 when a man and two women were going to a pharmacy.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

