‘Ja bhabhi ja’: Crowd at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat throw water at couple during Holi

Holi was celebrated on March 25 with much pomp and fervour. Several videos of people celebrating the festival of colours have been circulating on the Internet. Unfortunately, a few disturbing videos have also surfaced online, including one that shows a couple being harassed at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The video of the incident has been going viral on social media, causing outrage among netizens. Crowd harassing couple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (Reddit/@anonymouse_2001)

“Harassment in the name of Holi celebrations,” reads the caption to the video shared on Reddit. The video shows the crowd throwing water at the couple at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. A few can also be heard hooting and urging the woman to leave the ghat. They repeatedly say, “Ja bhabhi ja [Go bhabhi, go].” Shockingly, nobody came forward to intervene even though the incident happened in broad daylight. Some even recorded the incident on their smartphones and shared it on social media.

The video was shared a few hours ago on Reddit. It has since then received numerous comments from people.

“These hooligans have a sick mentality. Should be locked up for good,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Shame on these people. Hope both are safe.”

“What a shame!” expressed a third.

Earlier, a video of a few revellers stopping a man riding a bike and forcefully applying Holi colours to the pillion riders - both women - went viral on social media. The video also caught the attention of Bijnor Police, who arrested an individual and detained three others involved in the harassment in the name of the Holi celebration. The incident took place on March 24 when a man and two women were going to a pharmacy.