Holi 2024: 5 ways to mindfully celebrate Holi and boost mental health

Holi 2024: The festival of Holi goes beyond rituals, puja and playing with colours. It is the festival with a happy and relaxed vibe, marked with get-togethers, music, dance and loads of traditional food. Holi is the time when people repair relationships, resolve conflicts and let go of grudges. Bonds are renewed and strengthened with the act of smearing colour on each other. Holi gives us the time to reflect and appreciate what's good around us. No wonder the festival gives a huge boost to mental health. We can make the celebrations even more meaningful and mindful by soaking ourselves in the present moment, fostering deeper connections with ourselves and others, and cultivating gratitude for the joy and beauty surrounding us. (Also read | Happy Holi 2024 Jokes: Funny wishes, images quotes, memes, one-liners to share with loved ones) Holi 2024: Holi is primarily about wild joy and self-expression. Celebrate this energy by engaging in mindful movement or dance activities that encourage everyone to connect with their bodies, breath, and the present moment. (Pixabay)

"As we rouse from the slumber of winter to the approach of spring, the colours of Holi explode around us, awakening the senses and infusing the air with infectious pleasure and rejuvenation. While the exuberant revelry of water balloons and vibrant powders is an important part of this ancient Hindu celebration, there is also an opportunity to approach Holi in a mindful and conscious manner, honouring its deeper symbolic roots while cultivating personal growth, community bonds, and environmental consciousness," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mindfulness tips for Holi

Dr Tugnait shares tips to mindfully celebrate the festival of Holi and boost mental health:

1. Embrace the healing power of colours

Each vibrant colour used during Holi has its own vibrational frequency and symbolic meaning. Rather than just admiring their appearance, explore these colours' therapeutic qualities. From the grounding and stabilising energy of earth tones to the uplifting and energising attributes of warmer colours, actively tune in to the chromatic vibrations that most deeply resonate with your personal needs and growth aspirations.

2. Cultivate mindful movement

Holi is primarily about wild joy and self-expression. Celebrate this energy by engaging in mindful movement or dance activities that encourage everyone to connect with their bodies, breath, and the present moment. Whether through guided yoga flows, exciting dance groups, or freestyle movement, this practice not only enhances the vibrancy of the festivities but also cultivates mind-body awareness and emotional release or growth.

3. Eating traditional dishes

Food is an important part of any celebration, with a variety of exquisite sweets and savoury dishes gracing the feasts. However, in this Holi, consider embracing ethnic variety by holding a potluck where attendees bring traditional dishes from their own cultures. Not only will this build greater appreciation for the diverse cultures that comprise our global community, but it also provides a forum for shared tales, traditions, and the formation of new connections. Also, it's one of the best opportunities to indulge the foodie inside you.

4. Playing with natural colours

While traditional Holi colours are frequently synthetic and possibly harmful to the environment, there are numerous natural, plant-based alternatives that can brighten your celebrations while reducing your environmental impact. Consider organising a workshop in which those present can learn how to make their own eco-friendly colours from items such as turmeric, beets, and indigo, connecting with Nature while decreasing waste and pollution.

5. Nurture spiritual growth

While Holi is a colourful celebration, it is also deeply rooted in spiritual traditions and symbolism. Use this opportunity to strengthen your spirituality by meditation, chanting, or personal rituals that are consistent with your beliefs. Incorporate the colours' symbolic meanings into your spiritual path, using the brilliant colours as reminders of the various qualities of life you want to foster, such as passion, growth, or enlightenment. Along with their healing properties, colours also hold their own symbolic significance.