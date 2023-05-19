Jackal, cobra form ‘unexpected alliance’ to survive as they get stuck in dry well

A video of a jackal and a cobra stuck inside a dry well is gaining traction online. The video shared on YouTube by Wildlife SOS shows how the animals formed an ‘unexpected alliance’ and didn’t attack each other to survive their ordeal. The clip further shows the wildlife rescue organisation helping the two creatures to get out of the sticky situation. The image of a cobra and a jackal that were stuck together in a well in Maharashtra.(YouTube/@WildlifeSOS)

“In an unusual incident, a Spectacled cobra and a Golden jackal were found trapped together in a 25-foot-deep dry well. The incident took place in Rajuri village, situated in Junnar taluka of Maharashtra,” the organisation wrote. In the next few lines, they added more details about the rescue mission.

“Against their natural instincts, the two animals formed an unexpected alliance till help arrived. They were successfully rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department in a 2 hour long operation , following which they were released back into the wild,” they explained.

The video was posted on May 15. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 6,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“You are heroes. Thank you for saving both of them safely. What a tricky situation - you handled it like champions!” posted a YouTube user. “Thank you for rescuing both animals without getting bit by both. You all are real heroes,” shared another. “This has all the components to become a well told fable. Surely there is a moral story hidden within this scenario. The conundrum of two enemies trapped in a cave,” expressed a third. “Thank you for your endless hard work,” commented a fourth. “How did the snake handler do it though?? Scary! lol Thank you for saving those precious creatures,” wrote a fifth.