Jaipur artist creates wooden spoon smaller than a grain of rice, creates record

Published on Jan 21, 2023 01:14 PM IST

The video showing an artist from Jaipur creating a wooden spoon that is smaller than a grain of rice was posted on Twitter.

The image shows a wooden spoon by a Jaipur artist that is smaller than a rice grain.(Twitter/@GWR)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showing a talented artist from Jaipur has wowed people. The clip captures the artist creating a small wooden spoon. In fact, it is the world's smallest spoon that is smaller even than a grain of rice. Chances are, the video will leave you stunned too.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Twitter to share the video. The clip shows how the artist uses different equipment to create the spoon from a piece of wood. At one point, he also uses it to pick up tiny pieces of food.

“New record: Smallest wooden spoon - 2 mm (0.7 inches) made by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar (India),” GWR tweeted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 8,100 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received close to 200 likes.

According to a blog by GWR, Murtikar is a sculptor who works with marble statues. However, it is his aim to create a museum of miniature craft. "Guinness World Records is the Koh-i-Noor diamond in records and after receiving it I feel like wearing the most magnificent crown on my head,” he told GWR after creating the record.

guinness world records viral video twitter
guinness world records viral video twitter
