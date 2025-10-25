Jamnagar skies light up with stunning drone show ahead of Isha and Akash Ambani's grand birthday celebrations. Watch

A stunning drone show lit up the night sky in Jamnagar as part of the build-up to Isha and Akash Ambani’s upcoming birthday celebrations. The light spectacle, which is already going viral on Instagram, featured hundreds of synchronised drones forming elaborate patterns that showcased key milestones from the Ambani twins’ lives. The drone show opened with a glowing “Happy Birthday Akash and Isha” message.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

The show opened with a glowing “Happy Birthday Akash and Isha” message, followed by a portrait of Akash Ambani with his wife, Shloka Mehta and their two children. The formations then highlighted Isha Ambani’s academic journey, depicting her in a graduation gown alongside the Stanford and Yale University logos.

Another sequence featured Akash in his graduation attire next to the Brown University insignia. It also featured a tribute to Akash’s role as Reliance Jio chairman through a Mumbai Indians jersey formation, symbolising his association with the IPL franchise.

The final drone formation depicted a silhouette of the entire Ambani family, including their pet dog Happy.

Take a look at the video below:

Isha and Akash Ambani’s birthday celebrations

The build-up to the grand birthday bash has already turned Jamnagar into a star-studded hub, with several Bollywood celebrities arriving ahead of the main event. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar were among those spotted landing at Jamnagar airport over the past two days, according to news agency ANI.

The twin birthday celebrations have become one of the biggest social highlights of the week. Known for staging grand-scale events, the Ambani family has once again drawn an impressive guest list.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also wished Isha Ambani on Instagram, sharing a selfie together and writing, “Happy Birthday! Always cheering for you and all that you do. Lots of love.”

Isha Ambani has also been in the spotlight internationally. Earlier this month, she co-chaired the inaugural Pink Ball fundraiser hosted by the British Museum in London. The event celebrated cultural dialogue and artistic heritage. Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, also attended the prestigious evening in support of her daughter.