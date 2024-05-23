Janhvi Kapoor's priceless reaction to Virat Kohli's run out of Dhruv Jurel at RCB vs RR is viral

IPL 2024: Janhvi Kapoor and Orry cheered for RCB at the eliminator match. Bengaluru faced a loss as it played against Rajasthan Royals.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor and influencer Orry were among the celebrities who attended Thursday's Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) eliminator round that saw Bengaluru being knocked out of the series.
Kapoor came to show support for RCB and was seen cheering and waving during the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
A particular moment that caught the internet's attention was when Janhvi Kapoor reacted to RCB star Virat Kohli's run out of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel.
Kohli made it 112-4 with his superb throw from the deep to run-out Dhruv Jurel
