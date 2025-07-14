Search
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek share a dance at Wimbledon Champions' Dinner

BySanya Jain
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 08:33 AM IST

The singles winners at Wimbledon 2025 wowed the world in their tennis whites before they got glammed up for the traditional Champions’ Dinner.

The singles winners at Wimbledon 2025 wowed the world in their tennis whites before they got glammed up for the traditional Champions’ Dinner. Italy’s Jannik Sinner outclassed Carlos Alcaraz to lift the Gentlemen's Singles trophy on Sunday, while Poland’s Iga Swiatek crushed Amanda Anisimova to lift her first Wimbledon trophy on Saturday.

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon Champions' Dinner
After triumphing on the tennis courts, the two Wimbledon 2025 singles winners cleaned up for the traditional Wimbledon ball for a night of dancing, celebration and revelry.

At the Wimbledon Champions’ Dinner

Photographs shared by the official Wimbledon account show Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek sharing a dance at the Wimbledon Champions’ Dinner. Sinner kept it simple in a black suit with a tie. Iga Swiatek chose a long purple dress, paired with flat shoes and subtle jewellery.

 

It is traditional for the winners of the men’s and women’s singles to dance together at the dinner.

What is the Champions’ Dinner?

The Champions' Dinner at Wimbledon is an exclusive, celebratory event held to honour the winners of the tournament. It is traditionally held on the evening of the final Sunday, after the men’s singles final, that is, at the end of the tournament.

The Champions’ Dinner is a fairly new tradition that was started in 1977. According to a report in Tatler, it is a black tie event, which means that attendees are expected to wear formals.

