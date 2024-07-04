Japan achieves blazing 402 terabits per second internet speed, shatters its own record

A group of researchers from Japan have broken the previous record for internet speed (data transmission). The team achieved a data speed of 402 terabits per second (Tbps) using a commercially accessible optical fibre, which is almost 1.6 million times faster than the median average broadband bandwidth in the US, as per reports. The research team achieved a data speed of 402 terabits per second using a commercially accessible optical fibre. (Unsplash)

According to the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), "this record was achieved by constructing the first optical transmission system covering all the transmission bands (OESCLU) of the low-loss window of standard optical fibres. The system combined various amplification technologies, some developed for this demonstration, including six kinds of doped fiber optical amplifiers, and both discrete and distributed Raman amplification." (Also Read: How Japan's humble soul food, onigiri, is taking the world by storm)

The institute also said, "The newly developed technology is expected to make a significant contribution to expand the communication capacity of the optical communication infrastructure as future data services rapidly increase demand."

In order to facilitate novel transmission windows for both short- and long-term applications, NICT will keep funding research and development into new amplifier technologies, parts, and fibres. Additionally, NICT will work to increase the bandwidth transmission range of ultra-high capacity systems and their field-deployed fibre compatibility. Earlier, NICT set the same world record with 319 Terabytes per second.

According to YourStory.com, this accomplishment has the power to completely change the way we access and use internet material. One second could be used to download almost 12,500 movies at a speed of 402 Tbps, which is more than three times the total Netflix catalogue. In order to improve global connectivity even more, the researchers hope to expand their high-speed data transfer across large, transoceanic distances. Though the breakthrough was attained in ideal laboratory settings, they concede that further study and substantial funding are needed for the achievement's immediate practical implementation.