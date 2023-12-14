Nintendo all set to create a Pokemon theme park in Yomiuriland, Japan

Pokemon fans, it's time to rejoice! The Pokémon Company announced that it plans to build a theme park within Yomiuriland, an amusement park in Tokyo. The theme park will be called 'PokéPark KANTO,' where visitors can enjoy the Pokémon experience in a natural setting through various events. Pokemon set to have its own theme park in Tokyo, Japan.

The Pokemon Company said in a statement, "Yomiuri Land is located in the Tama Hills of the Kanto region, where rich nature remains. The first Pokémon video games, Pokémon Red and Green, released in 1996, are set in the Kanto region. 'Poke Park Kan Tho', which is the start of this project, was named after the first local name 'Kan Tho' and this location."

They further added, “We will create a space where Pokemon fans from all over the world can gather in this area rich in nature, experience Pokemon, and have fun together, transcending national, regional, and language barriers.”

As per the Messenger, Pokémon already has a presence in Yomiuriland, with the Pokémon Wonder attraction, an outdoor adventure where guests can hunt for 50 different types of Pokémon characters made of acorns and leaves. (Also Read: Pokemon Horizons anime announces US premiere date with new trailer | Watch)

The Pokémon Company and the Yomiuri group of companies have already partnered in a variety of fields. In 2009, The Yomiuri Shimbun's morning edition began running an educational column for youngsters titled "Pokémon to Issho ni Oboeyo! Kotowaza Daihyakka" (Let's remember a proverb encyclopedia with Pokemon!). Then in 2014, a Pokemon gaming tournament named after the Ryuo, the most prestigious championship in Shogi, was held in 2014, reports The Japan News.

There is no timeline for the building of PokePark Kanto. For reference, Nintendo and Universal Studios announced in 2016 that they would build a Super Nintendo Land in Universal Studios Japan, although it did not open until 2021, reports Comicbook.com.

According to NME, this isn't the first time that Nintendo would be establishing a Pokemon theme park. A PokePark opened in Japan in 2005 and in Taiwan in 2006. The theme park in Taiwan was shut down in a few months due to a lack of popularity.