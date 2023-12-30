Japan Ambassador to India enjoys jalebi and kachori in Varanasi

The Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, took to social media to give a glimpse of his visit to Varanasi. He shared two videos on X that show him enjoying local delicacies. His post prompted people to post varied reactions. While some appreciated him for exploring Indian cuisine, a few suggested he try other popular dishes of the place. The image shows the Japan Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, trying kachori while in Varanasi. (X/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

“Enjoying street food in Varanasi!” reads the caption of the post shared by Suzuki. In the videos posted, he is seen dressed in a black outfit with a red-coloured garland around his neck. In the first video, he is seen trying kachori and in the second one shows him relishing jalebi.

The tweet was posted a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 6,300 likes.

“Pranam to you Ambassador. I visited Japan a few months ago with my family and loved your beautiful country and wonderful people,” shared an X user. “Try Banarasi paan too. I am sure you will not regret it,” suggested another. “You practised eating spices before I believe, jokes apart it’s an honour that you had delicious food India has to offer. Many more to go from millions of cuisines. Keep trying and reviewing,” joined a third.

“Hiroshi San enjoying all Indian delicacies like a true Indian,” posted a fourth. “Taste chats at local shops and malaiyo which is the exclusive dessert of Varanasi,” added a fifth. “This is so sweet of you sir,” wrote a sixth.