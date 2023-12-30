Japan Ambassador to India enjoys jalebi and kachori in Varanasi
“Enjoying street food in Varanasi!” The Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, wrote while sharing two videos on X.
The Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, took to social media to give a glimpse of his visit to Varanasi. He shared two videos on X that show him enjoying local delicacies. His post prompted people to post varied reactions. While some appreciated him for exploring Indian cuisine, a few suggested he try other popular dishes of the place.
“Enjoying street food in Varanasi!” reads the caption of the post shared by Suzuki. In the videos posted, he is seen dressed in a black outfit with a red-coloured garland around his neck. In the first video, he is seen trying kachori and in the second one shows him relishing jalebi.
The tweet was posted a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 6,300 likes.
Check out how X users reacted to this tweet:
“Pranam to you Ambassador. I visited Japan a few months ago with my family and loved your beautiful country and wonderful people,” shared an X user. “Try Banarasi paan too. I am sure you will not regret it,” suggested another. “You practised eating spices before I believe, jokes apart it’s an honour that you had delicious food India has to offer. Many more to go from millions of cuisines. Keep trying and reviewing,” joined a third.
“Hiroshi San enjoying all Indian delicacies like a true Indian,” posted a fourth. “Taste chats at local shops and malaiyo which is the exclusive dessert of Varanasi,” added a fifth. “This is so sweet of you sir,” wrote a sixth.