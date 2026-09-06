Japanese ambassador takes holy dip in Ganga in Rishikesh, calls it 'unforgettable moment'
Japan's envoy to India, Keiichi Ono, shared his experince of taking a holy dip in the Ganga in Rishikesh.
Japan's Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, recently shared his experience of taking a holy dip in the Ganga in Rishikesh, describing the moment as one of "awe, humility, and gratitude" and calling it "truly unforgettable".
Sharing a video and pictures from his visit on X, the diplomat said that he finally took a "full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh-three times" over the Janmashtami weekend. The video showed the ambassador entering the river and taking a dip while holding onto a chain along the riverbank. He also shared a selfie from the Ganga and a picture of himself during aarti.
"Finally, a full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh-three times! Over the Janmashtami weekend, surrounded by people carrying on centuries-old faith and traditions, I felt a profound spiritual connection, along with awe, humility, and gratitude. A truly unforgettable moment," ONO Keiichi wrote.
Take a look below:
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Social media reactions
The Japanese ambassador's post drew several reactions from Indians, with many welcoming his experience of Rishikesh and the Ganga.
One user wrote, "Be careful, Ambassador Sir. You will never be able to leave once you fall in love with Ganga ji and Rishikesh."
"Not everyone can practice the religion but everyone can follow a culture," commented another.
"Enjoy your vacation, Ambassador. Don't forget to have a Himalayan cup of chai, served by some local," wrote a third user.
"Please try the rafting near Rishikesh, the boatman will let you hold a rope and get in the river ... fresh clean fun," suggested another.
"Wow! It takes guts to go in three times. Did you get a feel for the traditional festival atmosphere too?" wrote one user.
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Japan ambassador embraces Indian culture
This is not the first time ONO Keiichi has been seen embracing Indian culture and traditions during his time in the country.
Earlier this year, the Japanese ambassador shared his experience of eating biryani with his hands while in Delhi. Comparing the experience with eating the Japanese dish sushi, ONO said the Indian dish tasted even better when eaten by hand. "Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand," he wrote.
Previously, he also delighted Indians after sharing a picture of himself enjoying Bihar's iconic litti chokha. Calling the traditional delicacy "world-famous", ONO shared his verdict in Bhojpuri, writing, "Gajab swad ba" - which translates to "Great taste".
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More