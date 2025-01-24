Japanese man purchased 200 decayed houses, earns 8.2 crore from renting: Here's how

Hayato Kawamura, 38, from Osaka, Japan, has gained significant attention online for earning 140 million yen ( ₹8.2 crore) by renting out 200 old and neglected homes. His unique approach to real estate investment, backed by years of learning and passion, has made him a standout figure in the property market. At the age of 23, he purchased a flat at an auction for ₹ 10.1 lakh(Representational Image/@Pexel)

Fascinated by houses since childhood, Kawamura would observe the diverse homes in his city from a mountaintop deck. During his student years, this interest developed into a passion for real estate. He would even visit properties as part of his dates with his girlfriend, despite not being able to afford any at the time.

His desire to break away from traditional employment grew after witnessing his boss get demoted following a conflict with senior management. “I realised promotions were not about ability, but whether your superior liked you,” Kawamura said. He also found that his salary did not match his efforts, and the work pressure felt overwhelming. “I wanted an income that would allow me to live without relying on my pay cheque,” he shared.

Determined to become financially independent, Kawamura began saving money with the goal of becoming a landlord. At the age of 23, he purchased a flat at an auction for 1.7 million yen ( ₹10.1 lakh). He earned an annual rent of 340,000 yen ( ₹2 lakh) before selling the property six years later for 4.3 million yen ( ₹25.6 lakh).

Recognising an opportunity in remote, run-down houses priced under 1 million yen ( ₹6 lakh), he began investing in these neglected properties. By keeping renovation costs low and focusing on profitability, Kawamura was able to rent out these homes quickly. He even took on unconventional properties, such as homes with leaking roofs or those filled with stray animal carcasses.

Kawamura’s ability to build strong relationships with real estate agents has also played a critical role in his success. His connections help him access valuable property information ahead of others. In 2018, he left his corporate job to establish his own real estate firm, Merryhome.

Over the years, Kawamura has purchased 200 run-down homes, earning a rental income of over 140 million yen ( ₹8.2 crore). His investments are funded through savings, loans, and the profits generated by his rental properties.

Reflecting on his success, Kawamura said, “I never expected to get rich overnight. Real estate investment is a long-term game that requires patience and careful attention.”

His story has inspired many online, with one commenter praising his foresight: “Although he is young, his solid investments show he is likely to achieve great results in the future. He is so amazing!” Another person acknowledged the difficulty of replicating his journey, stating, “Unique investment insight, precise financial control, strong connections, and the right luck are all essential.”

