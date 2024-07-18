Japanese students hospitalised after eating chips made from Indian bhut jolokia

At least 14 high school students in Japan were hospitalised after eating potato chips made using Indian ghost pepper, aka bhut jolokia. According to local reports, the extremely spicy chips were eaten by about 30 students. The "R 18+ Curry Chips" landed many Japanese students in the hospital.(Isoyama Corp.)

A male student brought the packet of bhut jolokia chips to his Tokyo school “just for fun” on July 16. Even though the chips come with a warning saying the product should not be consumed by those under the age of 18, around 30 students tried the chips.

Many of them soon began to complain of nausea and pain in their mouths. The school alerted police and the fire department saying several students were experiencing difficulty after consuming the chips. At least 14 students, all male except for one female, were rushed to the hospital.

Company's response

Isoyama Corp, the company that makes the chips, reiterated the over-18 warning in a statement after the incident.

“People aged under 18 should refrain from eating this product because it is too spicy,” the chips maker said, according to a report in The Independent. “Not only people who are not good at spicy foods but also those who like spicy foods need to be cautious while eating this product.”

A company representative also apologised for the incident and wished the students a speedy recovery.

The chips at the centre of the controversy are Isoyama Corp’s “R 18+ Curry Chips.” On its website, the company “forbids” people under the age of 18 from trying the chips. The chips are "so spicy that they may cause you pain", it says. The company also warns people with weak stomachs and high blood pressure to steer clear of the product.

Bhut jolokia is one of the hottest chili peppers in the world. It originates in Northeast India, particularly the region around Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur. It held the Guinness World Record for the world's hottest chili pepper from 2007 to 2011.