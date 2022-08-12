Man eats bhut jolokia chilli peppers for world record. Watch

Adding chilli to food is a personal preference of people depending on their food habits. However, who could have thought that this food item can also be an item using which one can bag a world record? That is what Gregory Foster from the USA did by eating several bhut jolokia chilli peppers in one minute. A video showing him creating the record was posted online and it has left people stunned.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their official Facebook page to share the video. “Most ghost peppers/bhut jolokia chilli peppers eaten in one minute. 110.50 g (3.98 oz) by Gregory Foster,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the chilli papers are kept in front of the man. The participant then starts eating them one by one.” Turns out, Foster loves spicy food and also grows his own peppers. Over decades, he ate spicy food to build his tolerance. “This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super-hot peppers,” he added.

Take a look at the video:

The video has received over 99,000 views and more than 1,300 likes. The video has also prompted people to post various comments. “Oh no,” posted a Facebook user. “I got tons of these in the ground at home but I WOULD NEVER think about trying anything like this. Hahahaha,” expressed another. “Woow,” wrote a third