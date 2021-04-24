IND USA
The image shows Mayur Shelk, the man who saved a kid from a speeding train.(Twitter/@reach_anupam)
Jawa Motorcycle gifts bike to Mayur Shelke who saved a kid from speeding train

“This braveheart honours us by riding our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our continuing inspiration. To be as selfless, courageous and resourceful as you. You are a true #JawaHero,” reads the caption shared along with the picture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 12:17 PM IST

Unless you have been away from the Internet for the past few days, there is a high possibility that you have heard about Mayur Shelke. He is a railway pointsman who risked his own life to save a kid from a speeding train. A video of him saving the child also went crazy viral online. Following this, he earned appreciation from many, including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, businessmen Anand Mahindra and Gautam Adani, and actor R Madhavan. Now, Jawa Motorcycle has joined in to honour the braveheart by gifting him one of their motorcycles.

Anupam Thareja, Director at Jawa Motorcycle, took to Twitter to share the news and the picture of the hero.

“This braveheart honours us by riding our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our continuing inspiration. To be as selfless, courageous and resourceful as you. You are a true #JawaHero,” he wrote while sharing the image.

While replying to his own post, Thareja also shared the viral video documenting Shelke saving the child.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also tweeted to appreciate the company’s gesture. “This is a truly special man. Not just because of his selfless act of bravery but because of the humility & charity he displayed post his recognition. What a privilege to have him accept our gift,” he wrote. Mahindra’s company Mahindra & Mahindra, a few years ago, revived the defunct Czech brand Jawa in India through their subsidiary Classic Legends.

The ministry of railways also announced an award of 50,000 for Shelke. Following this, the pointsman announced that he will give half of the award money for the education of the child he saved.

Railway pointsman who saved a kid donates half of award money for his education

ANI | , Mumbai, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
"I will give half of the rewarded money for the child's bright future and his studies. The moment I receive the money, I will immediately hand it over," said Mayur Shelke.
