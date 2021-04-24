Jawa Motorcycle gifts bike to Mayur Shelke who saved a kid from speeding train

Unless you have been away from the Internet for the past few days, there is a high possibility that you have heard about Mayur Shelke. He is a railway pointsman who risked his own life to save a kid from a speeding train. A video of him saving the child also went crazy viral online. Following this, he earned appreciation from many, including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, businessmen Anand Mahindra and Gautam Adani, and actor R Madhavan. Now, Jawa Motorcycle has joined in to honour the braveheart by gifting him one of their motorcycles.

Anupam Thareja, Director at Jawa Motorcycle, took to Twitter to share the news and the picture of the hero.

“This braveheart honours us by riding our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our continuing inspiration. To be as selfless, courageous and resourceful as you. You are a true #JawaHero,” he wrote while sharing the image.

This braveheart honours us by riding our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our continuing inspiration. To be as selfless, courageous and resourceful as you.

You are a true #JawaHero.

While replying to his own post, Thareja also shared the viral video documenting Shelke saving the child.

Watch again this courageous railway pointsman Mayur who threw caution aside to rescue visually impaired Sangeeta Shirsat's young son from the tracks.

And I just heard he donated half his prize money to the mother-son duo. I was awed before, am now humbled. Salute!

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also tweeted to appreciate the company’s gesture. “This is a truly special man. Not just because of his selfless act of bravery but because of the humility & charity he displayed post his recognition. What a privilege to have him accept our gift,” he wrote. Mahindra’s company Mahindra & Mahindra, a few years ago, revived the defunct Czech brand Jawa in India through their subsidiary Classic Legends.

This is a truly special man. Not just because of his selfless act of bravery but because of the humility & charity he displayed post his recognition. What a privilege to have him accept our gift.

The ministry of railways also announced an award of ₹50,000 for Shelke. Following this, the pointsman announced that he will give half of the award money for the education of the child he saved.

