JEE Advanced AIR 4 Rhythm Kedia reveals his exam strategy and what helped him score. Watch

The JEE Advanced, one of the most competitive exams in India, was held recently, and the results were declared today, June 9. Rhythm Kedia was among the top 10 students who scored well in the exam. In an interview with Allen, a coaching institute where Kedia studied, he revealed the strategy he used for preparing exams that led to his success. JEE Advanced results: Rhythm Kedia is all India rank 4. (YouTube/@Allen)

Kedia said, "Initially, during my exam, I used to solve physics first and then chemistry and maths. Then, when I discussed this with my teachers, they recommended I solve chemistry first. Chemistry is a subject that can be solved in less time than physics and maths. When you get more marks in less time, you can easily build confidence. Then, I started applying that strategy and first solved chemistry, physics, and maths. This has helped me a lot." (Also Read: JEE Advanced topper Ved Lahotinever saw the clock while studying, stayed away from social media)

This video was shared on June 9. Since being posted, it has gained close to 3,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also flocked to the comments section and congratulated Kedia for his massive achievement. (Also Read: JEE Advanced Result 2024: Know about last year's cut-offs, toppers, JoSAA counselling)

Earlier, JEE Advanced AIR 1 Ved Lahoti, who scored an impressive 355 out of 360 talked about his study schedule also. Lahoti said to ANI, "I never saw the clock while studying. I focused more on qualitative study. I kept myself away from social media because it is a waste of time. I just want to say that the aspirants should stay in touch with their families and take the help of their teachers."