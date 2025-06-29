Jeff Bezos gifts Amazon swag at wedding pajama party — here’s what guests took home

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos – the world’s third richest person with a fortune exceeding $230 billion – married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on June 27 in Venice. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now closing their wedding weekend with an epic pajama party where guests will receive a memento from Amazon to commemorate their presence at the wedding. Lauren Sanchez Bezos, left, and Jeff Bezos depart from the Aman hotel during wedding celebrations in Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP/PTI)(AP06_29_2025_000003B)(AP)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding

The billionaire couple had invited 200 of their nearest and dearest friends for a three-day extravaganza in the Italian lagoon city, where events included a welcome dinner, an outdoor wedding ceremony and a pajama party to top it all.

Guests included Bill Gates, Queen Rania of Jordan, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom and a host of other A-listers. India was represented by socialite Natasha Poonawalla, who had also joined Sanchez at her Paris bachelorette earlier.

A pajama party in Venice

The wedding itself was topped off with a “Dolce Notte” or “sweet night” pajama party where nobody showed up in actual nightwear. Bill Gates opted for designer pajamas from Prada, while Kim Kardashian wore a corset with a plunging neckline, sheer stockings, garters, heels and a massive robe.

Usher wore a blue tuxedo where the jacket resembled a robe, while Oprah Winfrey looked every bit the diva in a bronze silk outfit. The bride Lauren Sanchez opted for a pink Atelier Versace gown in silk and chiffon.

Gifts from Amazon

Sanchez earlier told Vogue about the gifts that guests will receive at the pajama-themed reception. Men will be gifted Vibi Venezia blue velvet Venetian slippers, while women will receive plush, black open-toe slippers from Amazon. The gifts are supposed to symbolise their two lives coming together. “So you have a little of both!” Sanchez explained.

Aside from this, guests also had goody bags in their rooms filled with traditional Venetian fare - including pastries from one of the city’s oldest pastry makers.