Jeff Bezos still using homemade desk from Amazon’s early days, Lauren Sanchez shares pic

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, shared on Instagram how the Amazon founder is still using a desk he built during the initial days of starting the company. As per Fox Business, Bezos turned a door into a table to save money shortly after setting up Amazon. After Sanchez shared the post, many people were in awe of Bezos and even appreciated his hard work. Jeff Bezos working on the desk that he made using a door. (Instagram/@Lauren Sanchez)

"After all these years…When I walked in on him working this morning, I took this picture. I just love that he is still working from one of the first desks that have been around since the beginning (see next slide). This is where countless hours of hard work meet the heart of day one. Here’s to the endless pursuit of what’s possible," wrote Sanchez in her post. (Also Read: Jeff Bezos’ old video on banning PowerPoint at Amazon meetings goes viral)

She also posted a picture of Bezos sitting on a chair with his laptop on the table. Alongside, she added an old picture of Bezos with the same desk.

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 24,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous likes.

An individual wrote, "Wow, you’re so awesome for this."

A second shared, "His lucky desk. Never get rid of what brought you luck, and never forget how it all started."

A third added, "Consistency, perseverance and purpose!"

"Amazing photo and beautiful words. A reminder of always striving for more excellence, even when you have reached the top," said a fourth.

A fifth commented, "Determination and hard work get you there for sure!"

A sixth posted, "He is one of my biggest inspirations."