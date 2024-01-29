 Jeff Bezos still using homemade desk from Amazon’s early days. See pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Jeff Bezos still using homemade desk from Amazon’s early days, Lauren Sanchez shares pic

Jeff Bezos still using homemade desk from Amazon’s early days, Lauren Sanchez shares pic

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 29, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Lauren Sanchez took to Instagram to share how Jeff Bezos still uses the table he built using initial days of Amazon.

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, shared on Instagram how the Amazon founder is still using a desk he built during the initial days of starting the company. As per Fox Business, Bezos turned a door into a table to save money shortly after setting up Amazon. After Sanchez shared the post, many people were in awe of Bezos and even appreciated his hard work.

Jeff Bezos working on the desk that he made using a door. (Instagram/@Lauren Sanchez)
Jeff Bezos working on the desk that he made using a door. (Instagram/@Lauren Sanchez)

"After all these years…When I walked in on him working this morning, I took this picture. I just love that he is still working from one of the first desks that have been around since the beginning (see next slide). This is where countless hours of hard work meet the heart of day one. Here’s to the endless pursuit of what’s possible," wrote Sanchez in her post. (Also Read: Jeff Bezos’ old video on banning PowerPoint at Amazon meetings goes viral)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She also posted a picture of Bezos sitting on a chair with his laptop on the table. Alongside, she added an old picture of Bezos with the same desk.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 24,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous likes.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "Wow, you’re so awesome for this."

A second shared, "His lucky desk. Never get rid of what brought you luck, and never forget how it all started."

A third added, "Consistency, perseverance and purpose!"

"Amazing photo and beautiful words. A reminder of always striving for more excellence, even when you have reached the top," said a fourth.

A fifth commented, "Determination and hard work get you there for sure!"

A sixth posted, "He is one of my biggest inspirations."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On