'Jesus is coming back soon, he’s going to take me up in the clouds': Elderly woman's witty response to scam callers

A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina turned the tables when annoying scam callers tried to trick her. A woman, affectionately called "Bumma" by her family, frequently talks nonsense to the scam callers until they give up their charade, while they try to swindle her. The woman, lovingly called 'Bumma' gave witty replies to scamsters who tried to swindle her. (Unsplash)

Cheyenne Toney, Bumma's granddaughter, stated that Bumma loves messing with scammers and getting a good laugh.

“Bumma is 92 and lives alone with a sound mind and a great sense of humour. She gives us plenty of entertainment,” Toney said.

According to The New York Post, Toney captured Bumma's casual ramblings with scam callers in a series of videos in March and April. In one of her witty replies to the scammers in the video, the elderly woman asks the caller if they believe in God before revealing the shocking reason why she doesn't require the items he's selling.

“I think I’m going to get raptured, you know?” Bumma says with a straight face.

“So I don’t need all that stuff. Jesus is coming back soon, and he’s going to take me up in the clouds with him. Are you ready to go?"

The scammer immediately hangs up the phone. In another video, Bumma asks the caller for a senior discount, prompting the annoyed person on the other end of the call to accuse her of wasting his time. This hilarious tactic always works for Bumma as the scammers give up and hang up in a huff.

In the final clip, Bumma feigns hysteria by faking sobs after a fraudster tries to convince her that a loved one was arrested and needed bail money after causing a car crash. The scammer also said the other driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Pretending to cry, Bumma replies, "What am I going to do, lady?" as her granddaughter Toney giggles in the background.

The fraudster then tries to convince the woman to send money even though she claims she did not have enough. Bumma continues to fake her sobs, eventually forcing the scammer to disconnect the call.

While this tactic is the senior citizen's secret weapon to deal with scam calls, several elderly people are tricked and swindled off their money. According to the Federal Trade Commission in the US, nearly 2.6 million consumers reported fraud in 2023.