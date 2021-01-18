IND USA
The image shows Joe Biden with a doggo.
Josh Groban welcomes Joe Biden's dog Major to White House by performing at 'indoguration'

Singer Josh Groban closed the ceremony with the rewrite of (How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window" by Patti Page, changing the lyrics to "I'm adopting that doggie in the window."
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST

With President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration just two days away, major 'pawlicy' changes were underway as the Delaware Humane Association, on Sunday (local time), held an 'indoguration' for First Dog-elect Major Biden.

Major, a German Shephard, who was adopted by the Bidens in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Associaton would become the first dog from a shelter to live at the White House. Champ, Biden's second dog who is also a German Shepherd has been a member of the Biden family since 2008.

Biden's inauguration on January 20 would be the first time in four years that the White House would have dogs.

Singer Josh Groban closed the ceremony with the rewrite of (How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window" by Patti Page, changing the lyrics to "I'm adopting that doggie in the window."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter landed the gig after pleading to the former shelter dog's dad, who is to be inaugurated himself on January 20 as the 46th President of the United States.

The event was hosted by Today's' Jill Martin. The proceeds of this virtual event will be benefitting shelter animals like Major.

Since it was a virtual event, many attended the event and raised as many as USD 100,000 for the nonprofit organisation, as per media reports.

"Ready for #Indoguration," tweeted Naomi Biden, daughter of the President-elect.

"Major Biden was 'indogurated' today, the first shelter animal to live in the WH. My two rescue boys and I send our congratulations and love," one of the users who attended the indoguration wrote on Twitter.

Another attendee, Lori Helke, said that rescue dogs are finally getting the fame they deserve. "Rescue dogs are about to get the fame they deserve! #Indoguration Brings our four-legged friends back into the White House after a 4-year absence is just what we need," the user wrote on the micro-blogging website.

"This is MY America - one that holds a virtual indoguration to celebrate the White House's first shelter dog. Thank you @delawarehumane for hosting such a wonderful event! We loved celebrating @MajorBiden and his big accomplishment," another user wrote on Twitter.

CNN reported that Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, but he is not the first rescue dog. Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

