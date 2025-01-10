Joe Rogan’s chilling prediction on California fires resurfaces as blaze surges out of control

A 2024 video of Joe Rogan speaking about the possibility of a massive fire devastating California has resurfaced online with multiple wildfires currently engulfing the US state. The podcast host made the remarks to comedian Sam Morill on a July 2024 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Joe Rogan spoke about the possibility of fires in LA back in 2024. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)(AP)

Rogan, 57, recalled his conversation with a firefighter who warned about a fire that will “burn through LA to the ocean.”

The podcast host said that one of the reasons he left Los Angeles was that he was always “waiting for the next fire.”

“I was evacuated three times from my house from fires,” he revealed. “Last one, two houses in front of my house burned to the ground.”

A fireman’s warning

Joe Rogan recalled his conversation with a firefighter who predicted just the kind of blaze that is currently ravaging Los Angeles.

Quoting the firefighter, Rogan said: “One day, it's just gonna be the right wind and fire's gonna start in the right place and it's gonna burn through LA all the way to the ocean and there's not a f***ing thing we can do about it.”

“If the wind hits the wrong way, it's just going to burn through LA and there's not a thing we can do about it,” he said. “These fires are so big... once it happens, it happens in a way that it's so spread out that there's nothing they can do.”

The chilling prediction has been watched over 6 million times since it resurfaced on X amid the ongoing wildfires devastating California. The huge fires killed at least 10 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area.

Flames destroyed the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton.

Fire officials don’t yet know the cause of the fires but are actively investigating, news agency AP reported.