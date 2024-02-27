JP Morgan VP Anirudh Kejriwal claims he faced ‘caste discrimination’ in Gujarat while buying a flat

JP Morgan Vice President Anirudh Kejriwal took to X to share his unpleasant experience while trying to buy a flat in Gujarat. In his post, he claimed that he faced ‘caste discrimination’ while in the state. He also tagged the Gujarat Police, other high ranking police officials and ministers. JP Morgan VP Anirudh Kejriwal’s claim on facing ‘caste discrimination’ in Gujarat has sparked a chatter on X (representational image). (Unsplash/@Tirth Jivani)

“Shocked to face blatant caste discrimination in Sant Vihar 1 Society, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. My attempt to buy a flat turned into a nightmare as society's management is barring my entry due to caste,” Anirudh Kejriwal wrote.

“After paying a significant advance, planning was underway to finalize the sale deed. But the seller’s evasion on providing the NOC from the society was the first red flag. Little did I know, the real issue lay deeper,” he tweeted. “My concerns were confirmed when the society’s chairman and management openly stated their refusal to allow people from ‘other’ castes to move in. In the heart of Gujarat, this open discrimination left me in disbelief,” he added.

In the next few tweets, he explained more about the situation. Here’s what he shared:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has prompted people to share varied comments.

How did X users react to the Anirudh Kejriwal’s post?

“I’m not surprised, despite all the claims of modernity, the thinking of many people here is extremely backwards. Caste-based discrimination is rampant in the real estate market,” wrote an X user. “Nice you have tagged the right people. I am hoping some solution should come in,” added another.

“So sorry to hear about what you had to go through, Anirudh! But this is one of the sad realities of staying in Gujarat! Hope you and your family are fine!” joined a third. “This is scary to read and wish you get your money back soon. I've not seen such bad practices where we live, i.e. in Chennai,” tweeted a fourth.